Predicted XI: Eriksen & Casemiro in midfield? Amad & Garnacho on the wings? Hojlund to lead the line for United against Porto?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to Portugal to face FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. Erik ten Hag’s side are still undefeated in the Europa League but are also winless – drawing their first match 1-1 with FC Twente.

United need to bounce back from a dismal 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening – something that has placed Ten Hag in hot water with suggestions that he should be sacked once again – which is always going to be the case with things like that.

United’s player seem to be rebelling over the playing style Ten Hag seems to want, which is not really working. There are suggestions that Ten Hag has two matches to save his job but that is not something that is going to end if United beat both Porto (Thursday) and Aston Villa (Sunday).

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana was perhaps the only player that could have held his head high against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday. Despite conceding three goals, the Cameroonian goalkeeper tried his best to minimise the damage, which could have stopped United conceding more humiliating goals.

Onana has been a good signing for United, despite the troubles in the defence – but when United set up much better, it could be great for United to have a player of his experience – which is what United need to get the better of their opposition. Onana tries hard and always gives his best for the club.

Altay Bayindir may have been expecting to play in the Europa League this season, but this match is not the one that he will start in. Perhaps later in the competition he could get more vital minutes for the Old Trafford club. Onana is United’s number one and will continue that way for a while.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence is a lot better than it was last season but there is still a lot of improvement that needs to come to make this side defending with an iron shield against all of their opposition. I feel that United will be unchanged against Porto, partly because of the fullback issue.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will start in the fullback positions with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out of action until further notice. This is going to have to be the way United set up the defence until there is a full squad of players in the defence because rotation will be needed.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will keep their places against Porto with United needing to come back from a 3-0 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford at the weekend. United will need to do what they can to frustrate Porto and try and get a win however possible.

Midfield: Eriksen, Casemiro

United’s midfield does not seem to have started the season in the way they were expected. Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt at this moment in time, which means that Ten Hag may need to replace him in the starting XI. In which case, Casemiro could step in for the England midfielder.

Christian Eriksen could also offer something, having scored the only goal for United in the Europa League so far this season, also having two more goals to his name this season, which puts him up there with the top scorers for the club this season. United will need to find their stuff and soon.

It is possible that Mainoo will be fit for this match, which could mean he starts unless he is not completely ready. United will have the likes of Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer to fall back on whether Mainoo can participate in this match or not. United need a good victory.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

United need to be doing so much more with the players at their perusal this season. To see this United team breached three times by Spurs on Sunday was terrible – especially Brennan Johnson’s goal, which really showed that United lack in many key areas on the pitch any beyond.

It may be time to make a change or two in the way that United attack, which could be done with changing some players around. Amad Diallo should start because he could be the mainstay on the right-wing for United. He has a lot to show and a lot more to prove and he could be key for United.

Alejandro Garnacho could start on the left-wing in the place of Marcus Rashford, which might see United more dynamic in attack. Bruno Fernandes was suspended in the Premier League following his red card against Spurs, but United won the appeal and he will now be available again.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has been back in action for the last few weeks and it may be time for him to start for the Old Trafford club as he could provide what will be needed to get the better of this Porto side, who will attack United every which way they can in order to get the much needed victory.

The Danish international was good in his debut season for United, despite taking a bit of time to find his scoring boots. Hojluns could offer something at a time that United seem to be sat down allowing any team to toy with them and get the result they desire. This needs to change and fast.

Joshua Zirkzee could replace Hojlund either on the team sheet or at any stage in the match that requires the change. Now that United have two key strikers, it could be time, with the right tactics and guidance from the manager and coaches, for United to stand up and be counted once again.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Maguire, Evans; Mount, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer; Rashford, Zirkzee, Antony, Wheatley

United can have up to 12 players on the bench in the Europa League – using a maximum of five of them throughout the clash with Porto. Altay Bayindir will once again be the deputy on the bench in the goalkeeper position for United, despite two good appearances for the club.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could strengthen the defensive positions but United are still short in the fullback positions. Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer could all be available in the midfield positions for United, which could be required.

In attack, despite United lacking the key ingredients to get the better of teams they could have some good strength on the bench (on paper) with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Antony and Ethan Wheatley all on the bench, which could be good for United as something needs to give.

Written by Paul

