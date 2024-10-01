Preview: Ten Hag facing the sack? United disjointed and likely to be defeated against Porto as this squad is not performing at all!

FC Porto -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Thursday 3 October 2024, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they travel to Portugal to face FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. Erik ten Hag’s side are still undefeated in the Europa League but are also winless – drawing their first match 1-1 with FC Twente.

United need to bounce back from a dismal 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening – something that has placed Ten Hag in hot water with suggestions that he should be sacked once again – which is always going to be the case with things like that.

United’s player seem to be rebelling over the playing style Ten Hag seems to want, which is not really working. There are suggestions that Ten Hag has two matches to save his job but that is not something that is going to end if United beat both Porto (Thursday) and Aston Villa (Sunday).

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 3-0 L, Twente 1-1 D, Palace 0-0 D, Barnsley 7-0 W, Southampton 3-0 W, Liverpool 3-0 L

Goals: 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 4 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Alejandro Garnacho, 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Noussair Mazraoui, Marcus Rashford

Porto – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Arouca 4-0 W, Bodo Glimt 3-2 L, Guimaraes 3-0 W, Farense 2-1 W, Sporting 2-0 L, Rio Ave 2-0 W

Goals: 5 – Galeno, Samu Omorodion, 2 – Nicolas Gonzalez, Deniz Gül, Iván Jaime, 1 – Danny Namaso, Pepê

Assists: 4 – Moura, 2 – Iván Jaime, 1 – Gonçalo Borges, Nicolas Gonzalez, João Mário, Alan Varela

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Porto have met eight times in European competition. United have won three times, drawn three times and lost twice. The Red Devils have scored 14 goals, conceded 11 goals. United have kept three clean sheets with Porto keeping two clean sheets in these fixtures.

The last time United and Porto met was back in April 2009 in the UEFA Champions League quarter final stage. At Old Trafford it was a 2-2 draw – United then beat Porto 1-0 at the Estádio do Dragão, winning the tie 3-2 advancing to the semi-final. United reached the final, losing to Barcelona.

Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Saidy Janko, Alex Telles, Radamel Falcao and Anderson have all played for both United and Porto – only Dalot and Casemiro are current players of United. Former coach Benni McCarthy also played for Porto. Jose Mourinho and Tommy Docherty have both managed Porto.

Team News

United: Ten Hag’s side have major problems ahead of the clash with Porto in the Europa League. There are three players still out of action through injury with three other players being assessed ahead of the match. The fact they are not in great form is also a major issue.

Ruled Out: Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Leny Yoro (ankle/foot)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Harry Maguire (other), Mason Mount (head) and Kobbie Mainoo (other)

Porto: The Portuguese side have a strong squad which seems to play well and grind out results. United will really be against the wall against this team, especially as they lost to Bodo Glimt last week – they will be pushing to win and that could see United collapse – not for the first time!

Ruled Out: Iván Marcano (cruciate ligament tear), Fábio Vieira (muscular)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Porto Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Costa;

Mário, Pérez, Zé Pedro, Moúra;

González, Varela;

Pepé, Sousa, Galeno;

Omorodion

Match Prediction

United are a team that is not performing to the standards set by the manager and the coaching staff or the standards that these players to adhere to whilst wearing the famous red shirt of the club. The brand of football currently being played is dreadful to watch and something needs to give.

Porto, despite their 3-2 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the opening match of the Europa League but their form in Portugal is impeccable which puts them in the driving seat against this disjointed United side who just don’t seem to know the way to success – especially against teams that try against them.

This is likely to be another defeat for United, which in turn will put a other nail in the coffin of Ten Hag, who despite winning the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup in his first two season, has not managed to put his grip onto the team that he has assembled. It has not been good enough!

FC Porto 3-0 Manchester United

Written by Paul

