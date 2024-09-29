Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Ugarte, De Ligt & Mazraoui all start against Spurs at Old Trafford; Ten Hag to get United winning again?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur. United are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, drawing the last two, which is not great but is better than the two match losing streak before.

United need to start getting results in the Premier League to better their league position. At the time of writing, United were sat in 11th place with Spurs sitting a place about in 10th – sharing the same number of points – seven. Erik ten Hag will need to get the better of Spurs this weekend.

United had the chance to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw against Palace after returning to UEFA Europa League action against Twente with Christian Eriksen opening the scoring in the first half but Twente then equalised after a United error. United will relish this clash against Spurs.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Hojlund, Amad, Antony

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario;

Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie;

Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison;

Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Substitutes

Forster, Dragusin, Spence, Bissouma, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Moore, Lankshear

United have played very well in their last four matches, avoiding any defeats like in the two matches prior to the first international break of the season. United have won twice and drawn twice – the two draws in the last two matches. United did well against Palace but struggled against Twente.

Against Spurs, United will always need to watch themselves as the counter attack could leave them stuck once again. They don’t have to deal with Harry Kane any more but Dominic Solanke is a predatory striker and will seek to score goals. There are many other threats in their squad too.

United will need to provide the threat in this match, which will be important for the Red Devils to distance themselves from Spurs in the Premier League table, moving higher in the league, which is what Ten Hag will need to be doing this season. United need to be so much better than they are.

Written by Paul

