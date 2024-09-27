Predicted XI: Zirkzee, Ugarte, De Ligt & Mazraoui to start against Spurs; Ten Hag needs to get his tactics right

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur. United are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, drawing the last two, which is not great but is better than the two match losing streak before.

United need to start getting results in the Premier League to better their league position. At the time of writing, United were sat in 11th place with Spurs sitting a place about in 10th – sharing the same number of points – seven. Erik ten Hag will need to get the better of Spurs this weekend.

United had the chance to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw against Palace after returning to UEFA Europa League action against Twente with Christian Eriksen opening the scoring in the first half but Twente then equalised after a United error. United will relish this clash against Spurs.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana started against FC Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday evening, despite the fact that Altay Bayindir could have started that match, giving the Cameroonian a rest during the week. But the Cameroonian played a goof match despite United conceding and ending up drawing.

Onana has been good for United this season and the better defenders at the club will make it much better once the team has gelled together and have come up to speed with the tactics at United. Onana is a competent goalkeeper and will be seeking to show his ability in goal this season.

Bayindir could step in for Onana, should the manager decide to give the Turkish international a chance in goal in the Premier League. United have some good talents coming through the academy, so in a year or so it will be interested to see what happens at the club.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence has improved massively this season with the new arrivals and it will be great for the club to get everything solved with the defensive issues of the past few seasons. United do have problems right now with the fullback positions because of injury, leaving United weak there.

I would expect both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot to both start against Spurs on Sunday. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being back would add some strength to the defence, but that is not going to happen until some point next month. Mazraoui and Dalot will be the best options against Spurs.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should be starting again as at the moment they are the best players in those positions. When Leny Joro comes back, there will be a challenge to get the two starting places. United have Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans also.

Midfield: Ugarte, Mainoo

United’s midfield has seen some improvement this summer, which has always been needed at the club. The signing of Manuel Ugarte has given United two defensive type midfielders to rotate with Casemiro the other, who is in the twilight of his career at the Old Trafford club.

Against Spurs, Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could make a good midfield partnership, which could see United get the better of Spurs in the midfield. Having the liked of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro on the bench could also be good for United, giving other options should they be needed.

Mainoo has gone from strength to strength since he came into the first team from the academy and has given some of his former teammates in the academy a way of breaking through into the first team, which is what many of them will dream of and only few of them will achieve consistently.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking midfield area is stocked with talent but the solution to the problems of not being able to score consistently need to be found. United seem to rotate a lot in these positions, which is what is expected with a number of options at the club – this is good team management.

However, against Spurs, Alejandro Garnacho should be starting on the right-wing for United as he can offer something that could be devastating to the Spurs defence. Having Bruno Fernandes in the centre of this area will be positive to get the better of the North London club, which is important.

Marcus Rashford has been in good form in the run up to this match, so he should start on his favoured left-wing, which is where he has played some of his best football for the Old Trafford club. If these players gel and do what they do best, United will be a handful for Spurs but it needs to work.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has been a great player for United since signing for the club in the summer. He offers something for United that they did not have previously, which gives insight into why the club signed him from Bologna. Having him and Rasmus Hojlund fit and ready will be great this season.

Zirkzee already has one goal to his name this season and has had some hard luck in adding to that tally. I believe that he has started to find his feet at United and in the Premier League, so the benefits of that will start to show themselves in the not too distant future. Zirkzee excites me.

United have just Hojlund on the bench as the striker for United, which is a good thing. The Danish international has good ability with the ball at his feet and he can score a goal or two, as he has shown in his debut season at Old Trafford. When he gets fully fit, he will be a danger too.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Amad, Hojlund, Antony

United can have nine players on the bench in the Premier League, five of whom could come off the bench throughout the clash with Spurs. I would expect to see Altay Bayindir on the bench again as the substitute goalkeeper – once again waiting for his chance to play in the Premier League.

In defence, with the fullback an issue for United right now, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could be the only defenders on the bench against Spurs – in the coming weeks that could change exponentially – which will be great for United and take the pressure off those starting.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could all have involvement – with two of the trio starting the season well for United. In attack, Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony could have involvement, which would one good to see as United need more options in attack that work.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...