Manchester United have rejected the opportunity to sign another defender this summer – reports

United have done well with transfer this summer, considering the shambles the Glazers created

12 August 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United have rejected the opportunity to sign another defender this summer – reports

Spanish journalists Eduardo Burgos and Máximo de la Cruz Ramírez Ramírez have both shared a tweet which confirms Manchester United have walked away from a deal which could have seen the Old Trafford club sign Mario Hermoso this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be signing both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer with the deal for de Ligt reported to be £38.5 million guaranteed with £4.2 million in add-ons with the deal for Mazraoui £12.8 million guaranteed with £4.2 million in add-ons.

Both de Ligt and Mazraoui are having medicals in Manchester ahead of their transfers from Bayern Munich on Monday, which could be confirmed later today or in the next few days. It has been suggested that United were still on the trail of defensive reinforcement this summer.

However, despite a defensive injury crisis last season, with the arrival of Leny Yoro, who is out of action for three months, and de Ligt and Mazraoui, it is unlikely that United will seek more defensive additions this summer. It is also likely that Hermoso was another option instead of de Ligt.

There are still question marks hanging over the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire with the Swede to be discussed in the transfer talks held at the Old Trafford club today with INEOS already lining up their next move for a player this summer. This could be an interesting summer.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Hermoso has been available as a free agent this summer and reports emerged that the Old Trafford club had made contact with the representatives of the player regarding a switch to United this summer. However that rumour seems to be dead in the water.

United will need to move onto other targets this summer with the midfield requiring further attention ahead of the new season with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte still libked to the club but United unwilling to match the demands of PSG for the player, who has no future at the club.

United may also need to add attacking players to the squad this summer with Rasmus Hojlund out of action for the foreseeable future. One good thing is that United captain Bruno Fernandes will be signing a contract extension this summer, which will end the rumours of him leaving the club.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2233 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Bruno Fernandes tells Manchester United who they need to sign this summer!

11 June 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Bruno Fernandes tells Manchester United who they need to sign this summer!

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has told the club the signing that they need to make this summer in order to keep the right kind of players at the club ahead of the 2024/25 season. […]

Feature

Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes brace and Mason Greenwood stunner silences the Seagulls; Paul Pogba looking near to his best too

30 June 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Review & Ratings: Bruno Fernandes brace and Mason Greenwood stunner silences the Seagulls; Paul Pogba looking near to his best too

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in the Premier League at the Amex stadium on Tuesday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been happy with is teams performance, the scoreline and the fact […]

Academy

Ethan Laird: Manchester United’s exciting prospect

23 November 2021 editor Academy, First Team, Loan Watch, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Ethan Laird: Manchester United’s exciting prospect

Ethan Laird is a name that most Manchester United fans are familiar with, as the exciting young defender has been on the cusp of breaking into the first team squad for what feels like a […]