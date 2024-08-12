Manchester United have rejected the opportunity to sign another defender this summer – reports

Spanish journalists Eduardo Burgos and Máximo de la Cruz Ramírez Ramírez have both shared a tweet which confirms Manchester United have walked away from a deal which could have seen the Old Trafford club sign Mario Hermoso this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be signing both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer with the deal for de Ligt reported to be £38.5 million guaranteed with £4.2 million in add-ons with the deal for Mazraoui £12.8 million guaranteed with £4.2 million in add-ons.

Both de Ligt and Mazraoui are having medicals in Manchester ahead of their transfers from Bayern Munich on Monday, which could be confirmed later today or in the next few days. It has been suggested that United were still on the trail of defensive reinforcement this summer.

However, despite a defensive injury crisis last season, with the arrival of Leny Yoro, who is out of action for three months, and de Ligt and Mazraoui, it is unlikely that United will seek more defensive additions this summer. It is also likely that Hermoso was another option instead of de Ligt.

There are still question marks hanging over the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire with the Swede to be discussed in the transfer talks held at the Old Trafford club today with INEOS already lining up their next move for a player this summer. This could be an interesting summer.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Hermoso has been available as a free agent this summer and reports emerged that the Old Trafford club had made contact with the representatives of the player regarding a switch to United this summer. However that rumour seems to be dead in the water.

United will need to move onto other targets this summer with the midfield requiring further attention ahead of the new season with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte still libked to the club but United unwilling to match the demands of PSG for the player, who has no future at the club.

United may also need to add attacking players to the squad this summer with Rasmus Hojlund out of action for the foreseeable future. One good thing is that United captain Bruno Fernandes will be signing a contract extension this summer, which will end the rumours of him leaving the club.

Written by Paul

