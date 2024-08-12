Manchester United weighing up move for £50 million Premier League striker – reports

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a £50 million summer swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. United have long been interested in the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland forward, who is currently attracting a lot of interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Because of that, an approach for Ferguson is very much in United’s agenda, according to the reports. Dan Ashworth, United’s new Sporting Director held the same post at Brighton when they signed Ferguson from Bohemian FC back in 2021 – and he could get involved again.

The 19-year-old has developed into one of the most-coveted youngsters playing their trade in the Premier League – although there was a minor blip in that with the injury he sustained last season then struggled to regain his place in the Brighton squad when he returned to action.

That is not something that would deter United in their bid to bolster the attacking line this summer having just Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently injured and Joshua Zirkzee in the striker role this coming season. It seems clear that Erik ten Hag does need more attacking support in the squad.

United have been linked to a number of attacking players this summer – one of those being Ivan Toney of Brentford, who would need a £60 million fee paid to get his services. However, being 26, he is not considered by United because the club wants longevity, not short-term options at the club.

Ferguson was a childhood fan of United growing up, would probably not turn down the chance to sign for the Old Trafford club if the options was there – that is my own opinion at the end of the day. United would be a good club for the 19-year-old, especially with what is being built at United.

Ferguson’s current contract at Brighton will run until the summer of 2029, so the fee will be the main part to get the deal done. Brighton can ask whet they really value the player, which could be much higher than £50 million. He is a major talent so United must be ready to pay what is needed.

Since making his debut in Brighton’s first team, Ferguson has made 65 appearances, scoring 16 goals and five assists. At U21 level, he made 39 appearances, scoring 18 goals and three assists. At Bohemians, he made just four appearances at senior level for the club, scoring no goals.

Written by Paul

