Manchester United chasing three midfielders this summer with the view of signing one of them – reports

United have reinforced the defence, but the midfield and attack need some attention

12 August 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United chasing three midfielders this summer with the view of signing one of them – reports

Manchester United are targeting moves to sign Manuel Ugarte, Youssouf Fofana and Sander Berge, according to Football Insider. The Old Trafford club has been linked to all three midfielders at some point this summer with Ugarte said to be the number one option for the Old Trafford club.

In their Inside Track podcast, Football Insider senior reported Pete O’Rourke revealed that United manager Erik ten Hag is prioritising a move to sign a new number six to strengthen the squad and that United were preparing moves to get that done before the transfer window closes this month.

A potential move for Ugarte has stalled because of the asking price of his club, Paris Saint-Germain, which has seen United look at cheaper options to ensure they strengthen the positional the club this summer. Fofana is seen as a cheaper alternative, but reports suggest he does not want United.

Berge seems to be the third option, but one of the better after Ugarte – purely because he does have Premier League experience, having played for Sheffield United and Burnley – who were both relegated from the Premier League with Berge playing for that – not that it was his own fault.

All three players have the profile that United would like to add to the squad this season, which is what is needed. The club should not be banking on one particular player as over the years, this has never worked out for the club. United needed a new direction with transfers, which has been taken.

Ugarte seems to be the main option for United though, given the high transfer fee Paris Saint-Germain demand. However, the solution for United would be to offload some fringe players in order to find the money to get a deal done. PSG are interested in Jadon Sancho, so a deal could be done.

Is it imperative that United do get players into the squad this summer to help them achieve in the Premier League and beyond. United need to return to the UEFA Champions League next season and could do with building from their Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup trophy wins.

Ten Hag seems to have a good indication of what United need this summer and added to the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, United could find the key ingredient for long term success.

Written by Paul

Avatar photo
About editor 2233 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

