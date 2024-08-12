Manchester United have reportedly reopened talks with Everton over Jarrad Branthwaite transfer

Manchester United have reportedly reopened talks to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton this summer. The report from Football Insider states that United will be placing a new bid this week of £60 million which will include add-ons to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

Sources of Football Insider have said that they believe Everton will accept the new offer despite the fact that previous bids from United have been rejected. The 20-time league title winners first offered £35 million, then £50 million – both of which were rejected earlier this summer.

Everton have valued the 22-year-old close to £80 million this summer, as the club has many financial worries and a new stadium to pay for. It was reported a month or so ago that Branthwaite had asked for £160,000 a week from Everton, which is what United had reputedly offered him.

Personal terms are said to have been agreed with United earlier in the summer, which suggested that United could have signed Branthwaite as their first summer signing, which instead became Joshua Zirkzee, followed by Leny Yoro a week or so later. United have two more in the bag.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have flown to Manchester earlier on Monday to perform medicals prior to their switches from Bayern Munich, which severely strengthens United defence after the perils of injury last season. Should this report be correct, United will have a good defence.

Last season, United had to play players out of position and blood in youth to the first team to get through the injury crisis which saw Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all suffer injuries.

If Branthwaite comes to United this summer, it will certainly end the United career of either Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire this summer, maybe even both as United have Jonny Evans at the club for a further year after he returned to United in the summer of 2023. It could be good for United.

It is likely that the club then turn to sorting out the midfield, which is needed with the likes of Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho both seeing a lot of interest away from United. After that, securing the attacking line would be needed with United not so stocked in those positions at this stage.

Written by Paul

