Manchester United seeking £25 million for 27-year-old midfielder this summer – reports

United need to sell players to make room for new arrivals this summer

13 August 2024

Manchester United are reportedly asking for just £25 million for midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, as speculation regarding his departure has become rife in the last week or so. The Athletic have repotted that a number of clubs are looking into the prospect os signing the 27-year-old.

McTominay’s future at United seems to be uncertain at this time with speculation surrounding a departure from the Old Trafford club rife last summer, which has started to come back with a number of clubs looking at him with the possible intent to but him before the transfer window closes.

The Scotland international has entered the last year of his contract at United, which would be the last time that United could make a return from his departure, which would see him as a free agent in a year’s time if no further contract was offered to him. United would prefer to see a return on him.

United have already highlighted McTominay as a player that they would like to see this summer with sporting director Dan Ashworth and minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe already on the case to allow players to depart so new blood can come into the club to bring new life in this new era.

McTominay has had a good summer, playing in Euro 2024 for Scotland and scoring one of the two goals the country scored in the tournament before their exit. This came after his best season for United, scoring ten goals and three assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for his club.

The Athletic have reported that a whole host of clubs around Europe hold interested in the 27-year-old this summer. Both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have held interest in the player for some time and were joined by Everton and Turkish side Galatasaray, who agreed terms with the player.

Spurs have seemingly pulled away from the player at this stage of the summer with the other three still in pursuit. But they have been joined by Brentford, Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and Napoli. At this stage, only Galatasaray have agreed personal terms with the Scotland international.

However, McTominay will only leave United for the right club, which means his future it still at United right now, but in a short period of time, that could change, especially as there is just over two weeks remaining of the transfer window, so things could start happening in the not too distant future.

Written by Paul

