Manchester United confirm the signing of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United have confirmed the signing on Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract, with the option if a sixth year to be added later down the line. The 25-year-old was on the radar of United when he left Ajax for Juventus in the summer of 2019.

De Ligt is no stranger to Erik ten Hag with the central defender playing under his management at Ajax for the best part of two years before his departure to Turin but had some great moments, especially reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-final in the 2018/19 season.

De Ligt always wanted to sign for United this summer after it was confirmed that be would be leaving Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old is not new to success, winning league titles at Ajax, Juventus and Bayern – and will seek to do so at United. Dan Ashworth spoke about de Ligt, saying:

“Matthijs [De Ligt] is an outstanding defender and proven winner who will add quality, experience and leadership to our existing group of senior players.

“He [De Ligt] has already enjoyed considerable success in his career, and we are convinced that his best years are still ahead; we want to help him achieve them at Manchester United.”

De Ligt will join a United side seeking to challenge in the Premier League and beyond this season, also seeking to return to the UEFA Champions League. It will not be an easy ride the for player. Speaking about signing for United this summer, de Ligt said:

“As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such a historic club.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level.”

United will need to hit the ground running when they start their Premier League season on Friday at Old Trafford against Fulham, who have been able to press United over the years, getting a 2-1 victory over United at Old Trafford in February with Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi scoring the goals.

It is possible that the Dutchman will be fit enough to play a part in this match for United, which will be needed with summer signing Leny Yoro out of action for the nest three months due to a foot injury sustained in the pre-season clash with Arsenal in the United States of America.

Written by Paul

