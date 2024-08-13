Manchester United confirm the signing of Dutch-born Moroccan fullback Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United have confirmed the signing on Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth to be added at a later date. The Netherlands-born Moroccan makes the switch from Munich to Manchester to help create an era of success at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to Erik ten Hag, having played under him in the Ajax first time from 2018 when he came through the youth team at the club. Mazraoui left the Amsterdam club for Munich in the summer of 2022, with Ten Hag having left Ajax to manage United.

Mazraoui, 26, is prominently a right-back but can play at left-back and in central midfield and defensive midfield. He fit the profile that Ten Hag was seeking for his squad, which could help change things at United this season and beyond. Dan Ashworth spoke about Mazraoui, saying:

“Noussair is a dynamic, attacking full-back who can play on both the right and left side of defence. His experience and versatility will make him an excellent addition to our squad.

“Having already won a number of trophies in his career, we know that Noussair’s winning mentality will be a real asset to the group as we work together to deliver the success required of Manchester United.”

The Moroccan international has played for just two clubs at senior level, winning league titles for both; three Eredivisie titles at Ajax and one Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich, amongst other trophies won at both clubs. Speaking about signing for United this summer, Mazroui said:

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. “I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that. “Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. “I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

Mazraoui should be available for United’s opening Premier League clash with Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday evening, which should see United starting in good form and pushing ahead for the victory, overcoming the same result last season which saw Fulham win 2-1 at Old Trafford.

It is possible that United have not finished their transfer business this summer with the midfield and the attack to sort out before the transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday 30 August 2024. United will also have a number of players to sell this summer, creating further funds for the market.

