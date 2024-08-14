Manchester United winger received ‘verbal offer’ to join Parisien club this summer – reports

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho wants to sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer according to multiple reports in France. Last season, Sancho fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag after turning up to training late and losing his form, for which I stand with the manager.

Sancho also has time on the sidelines to mentally recover from a low point in his life, which would have affected his football. It is a problem that has now had the line drawn under it but his future at United seems to be in limo at this time with United wanting to sell some players to fund transfers.

The 24-year-old was seen as a revelation a few years ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the former Manchester City academy graduate from Borussia Dortmund, but he has failed to live up to that expectation in Manchester, which is a major problem for the winger – something he can’t solve.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Sancho always wanted to join the Ligue 1 champions and that the player has received a ‘verbal offer’ of around €17 million (£14.6 million) per year to play for the Parisien side this summer and beyond. That is a good wage for him to be fair.

RMC Sport have also reported that Sancho would love to join Luis Enrique’s side this summer. It has also been claimed that Sancho has been ‘seduced’ by the Parisien club who have reportedly made contact with United to talk about the possibility of a permanent transfer to Paris, which could work.

United are interested in signing PSG midfielder Manual Ugarte but the fee PSG want for the Uruguayan is too much for United to make a deal at this time, so they want a lover fee, or to be able to sell another player before launching a bid to sign the Uruguayan, who is not wanted in Paris.

It is suggested that no deal is expected between United and PSG for Sancho in the next few days as the Parisien club will need to work out the financial framework and will have to find agreement. United are said to be demanding €60 million (£51.5 million) for Sancho this summer.

Looking at this logically, PSG don’t want to pay that much for Sancho and United do not want to pay as much as PSG demand for Ugarte, there is a very good reason to open discussions to rectify the problems based on the players both clubs want, so the sooner it is done, the better for both parties.

Written by Paul

