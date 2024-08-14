Manchester United winger received ‘verbal offer’ to join Parisien club this summer – reports

United and PSG could do business this summer as each club has a player the other wants

14 August 2024 editor Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United winger received ‘verbal offer’ to join Parisien club this summer – reports

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho wants to sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer according to multiple reports in France. Last season, Sancho fell out with United manager Erik ten Hag after turning up to training late and losing his form, for which I stand with the manager.

Sancho also has time on the sidelines to mentally recover from a low point in his life, which would have affected his football. It is a problem that has now had the line drawn under it but his future at United seems to be in limo at this time with United wanting to sell some players to fund transfers.

The 24-year-old was seen as a revelation a few years ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the former Manchester City academy graduate from Borussia Dortmund, but he has failed to live up to that expectation in Manchester, which is a major problem for the winger – something he can’t solve.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Sancho always wanted to join the Ligue 1 champions and that the player has received a ‘verbal offer’ of around €17 million (£14.6 million) per year to play for the Parisien side this summer and beyond. That is a good wage for him to be fair.

RMC Sport have also reported that Sancho would love to join Luis Enrique’s side this summer. It has also been claimed that Sancho has been ‘seduced’ by the Parisien club who have reportedly made contact with United to talk about the possibility of a permanent transfer to Paris, which could work.

United are interested in signing PSG midfielder Manual Ugarte but the fee PSG want for the Uruguayan is too much for United to make a deal at this time, so they want a lover fee, or to be able to sell another player before launching a bid to sign the Uruguayan, who is not wanted in Paris.

It is suggested that no deal is expected between United and PSG for Sancho in the next few days as the Parisien club will need to work out the financial framework and will have to find agreement. United are said to be demanding €60 million (£51.5 million) for Sancho this summer.

Looking at this logically, PSG don’t want to pay that much for Sancho and United do not want to pay as much as PSG demand for Ugarte, there is a very good reason to open discussions to rectify the problems based on the players both clubs want, so the sooner it is done, the better for both parties.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2237 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Ratings: Fred saved United’s blushes ; Maguire and Varane did well; Fernandes and Pogba poor

2 April 2022 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: Fred saved United’s blushes ; Maguire and Varane did well; Fernandes and Pogba poor

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick’s side look likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League football. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring with Fred getting […]

First Team

Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Erik ten Hag under fire for last of results but players are responsible! Wan-Bissaka and Varane to return?

2 November 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Erik ten Hag under fire for last of results but players are responsible! Wan-Bissaka and Varane to return?

Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday still seeking a victory following the return from international football last weekend. United have been beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford last […]

First Team

Eyes on the Prize: What Constitutes Success at Manchester United this Season?

26 September 2021 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Eyes on the Prize: What Constitutes Success at Manchester United this Season?

The last trophy won by Manchester United was in May 2017, a UEFA Europa League triumph led by Jose Mourinho. It’s fair to say United are now on a trophy drought, having come painfully close to […]