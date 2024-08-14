Manchester United still want two more signings this summer with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte still wanted by United manager

Manchester United have already had a very productive summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all signing for the Old Trafford club. Erik ten Hag’s side will be seeking two more transfers this summer – the priority – a midfielder.

United will also be looking at left-back targets with Luke Shaw out of the opening Premier League clash with Fulham at Old Trafford and Tyrell Malacia still recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of action for the entire 2023/24 season – which is very problematic.

United are also considering an attacking player, but would need to sell in order to buy with Jadon Sancho a likely departure in that aspect. The English winger has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, which could free up funds for a move for another attacking player, if required.

United have been linked to a PSG player in Manual Ugarte, who is considered for the midfield as he fits the profile that United are seeking to bring into the club, in order to change the direction of the playing style and incorporate the methods of the Dutch manager and his coaching staff.

Ugarte’s price tag is considered to be too high for United to agree to purchase the player and a loan spell has been mooted, unless PSG are ready to lower their demands for the Uruguayan defensive midfielder this summer. PSG do need to sell the player as a replacement has been bought already.

It is possible that Sancho could be used to form a deal between United and PSG so both clubs get the player that they want to commence the season with, which would end the stalemate in negotiations, which are seemingly ongoing at this time, with just a fortnight of the window remaining.

United also have interest in Burnley midfielder Sander Berge and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has already reportedly turned down a switch to Liverpool this summer. There are many options for United, but signing a first-choice player would be best for the club.

In the past, the club have failed to sign many of the managers first-choice signings, instead opting for the cheaper alternatives, who have not been all that successful at the club. Now United have a hierarchy of footballing men running that side of the business, which will bode well for the club.

Written by Paul

