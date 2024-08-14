Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Zirkzee, Mazraoui & De Ligt to make Premier League debuts? Rashford benched?

Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford for the opening Premier League match of the 2024/25 season. Erik ten Hag’s side will look to overcome the penalty defeat to Manchester City in last weekend’s FA Community Shield at Wembley, which saw Alejandro Garnacho score for United.

United have done well this summer in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, Leny Yoro from Lille and do far both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. Yoro will miss the first three months after suffering an injury against Arsenal in pre-season. Which was a massive shame.

Rasmus Hojlund will have support this season from Zirkzee, but the Danish international will also miss the start of the season though injury, but he should be back in September after the first international break of the season, which is not all that bad. It will be great to see him back.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will be hoping that United are a lot better in defence this season as for his debut season at the club, his goals conceded were terrible. However, injury, illness and a lack of form for the defenders helped to cause that, not to mention United’s shambles during the season.

The Cameroonian has the ingredients to be a decent goalkeeper for the Old Trafford club and a good start in the Premier League will be good for him to gain that confidence now that United have seemingly upgraded the defence with the liked of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

Time will tell whether United wills tick with Onana. It could be that he has contributed to the problems in United conceding so many goals – in which case, he will need to solve that himself. I don’t think that is the problem as he owns his mistakes and aims to make himself better in goal.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence will have changed massively since last season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala have all left the club this summer and so far, United have signed Noussair Masraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, which will make the defence much better.

Against Fulham, it is likely that Mazraoui and De Ligt will make their Premier League debuts for the club whilst Yoro sits out the first three months of the season recovering from surgery on his foot. Lisandro Martinez is back in action after a season on injury, which will be better for United.

In the left-back position, United have fewer options with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out of action for the first match of the season – Malacia could be longer. In which case, Dioto Dalot could deputise in the left-back position against Fulham with Harry Amass not yet ready for the first team.

Midfield: Mainoo, Casemiro

United’s midfield is yet unchanged from last season but changes are expected before the closure of the summer transfer window. Kobbie Mainoo rose to stardom for United last season and will be expected to continue his meteoric rise this coming season with United entering another new era.

Casemiro has been linked to Saudi Arabia this summer but talk of that has quelled prior to the start of the season but may be revisited before the closure of the window. United are linked with many defensive midfielders to strengthen the midfield plus the rise of Toby Collyer coming through.

Mainoo and Casemiro are both expected to start against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday evening. The liked of Scott McTominay, who is linked with an exit this summer, Christian Eriksen, Daniel Gore and Collyer could also find involvement in this match if anything happens prior to kick off.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

United’s attacking line is where they were perhaps let down last season. Jadon Sancho was out of the team and out of form prior to his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and Marcus Rashford was largely inept in front of goal, which seems the same during pre-season and last weekend.

Against Fulham, Amad Diallo needs to be given a chance on the right-wing because he could have the much-needed answers in terms of goal creation and goal scoring, which are both required this season. Alejandro Garnacho should start on the left-wing, which is his goto position on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes, fresh from signing his new contract at the Old Trafford club will be raring to go at the start of the season after seeing United fall short against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, albeit losing on penalties in the end after putting in a good performance.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee may or may not be ready for the rigours of Premier League football but he is going to need to get involved sooner rather than later. Marcus Rashford cannot lead the line for United as his form in front of goal is terrible. Having him on the pitch just gives the opposition another defender.

Zirkzee was an unused substitute against City at Wembley so may start on the bench against Fulham but with Rasmus Hojlund out of action for the first month of the new season, United have few options to lead the line for this match unless a player is played out of position once again.

Fernandes could play as a false striker but the likes of Rashford will need to play out of their skin to get the much needed goals against Fulham, a team who won the last clash at Old Trafford and will be seeking to win this one too. Ten Hag will have some difficult decisions to make before kick off.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Evans, Ogunneye; Mount, Eriksen, Collyer; Rashford, Antony, Sancho

United will have nine substitutes on the bench in the Premier League – with the ability to use a maximum of five of them during the course of the match. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will be the goalkeeper on the bench but Tom Heaton could be up there with a chance too.

In defence, injuries and a lack of fitness could see just Jonny Evans and Habeeb Ogunneye on the bench in defence for United. It is not ideal but United should have further options in the not too distant future. In midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer could be available.

In attack, an area where United have few remaining options at the time of this fixture, Ten Hag could see just Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho available, which is not all that great considering the power that United have in the squad without injuries, which cannot be helped at all.

