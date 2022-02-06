Preview: Burnley offer Turf Moor challenge which United need to win to save their season

Burnley -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Turf Moor, Burnley

Wednesday 8 February 2022, KO 20:00 GMT

Referee: Mike Dean Assistants: Ian Hussin, Eddie Smart

Fourth Official: Tony Harrington

VAR: Stuart Attwell Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

Manchester United will travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Tuesday evening. Ralf Rangnick’s side were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup in the fourth round at the hands of Middlesbrough on Friday, losing 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

It is imperative that United find a way back to winning ways as another trophy has been ruled out this season, which could mean United have failed to win a trophy for the last five seasons, last winning the FA Community Shield, EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

Burnley could be seeking to surprise United this season, last beating United on the 22 January 2020 with a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford with saw Chris Wood, now playing for Newcastle United and Jay Rodriguez scoring the goals – United have won the last three meetings.

United made no winter signings, allowing Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Amad Diallo all leave the club which means United’s strength in depth is much weaker, unless Rangnick is prepared to bring in a number of youth players into the first team, which might be needed.

Manchester United – Recent Form, Goals Scored and Assists: WWDWLW

West Ham United 1-0 W, Brentford 3-1 W, Aston Villa 2-2 D, Aston Villa 1-0 W, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 L, Burnley 3-1 W

Goals: 14 – Cristiano Ronaldo, 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 6 – Mason Greenwood, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Edinson Cavani, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, 1 – Anthony Elanga, Own Goal, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek

Assists: 11 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Paul Pogba, 4 – Fred, 3 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, 2 – Mason Greenwood, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic 1 – Edison Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane

Burnley – Recent Form, Goals Scored and Assists: DDLLLD

Watford 0-0 D, Arsenal 0-0 D, Huddersfield Town 2-1 L, Leeds United 3-1 L, Manchester United 3-1 L, West Ham United 0-0 D

Goals: 6 – Maxwel Cornet, 5 – Jay Rodriguez, 3 – Chris Wood, 2 – Ben Mee, 1 – Aaron Lennon, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Matej Vydra

Assists: 5 – Ashley Westwood, 2 – Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Matej Vydra, 1 – Maxwel Cornet, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Taylor

Previous meetings with Burnley and their connections with Manchester United.

United and Burnley have met 15 times in the history of the Premier League. United have won nine times, drawing four with Burnley winning twice. United have scored 24 goals, winning four penalties, scoring two. Burnley have scored 10 goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept eight clean sheets in this fixture with Burnley keeping four. There is a disciplinary problem between these teams with United players shown 25 yellow cards and two red cards and Burnley players being shown 36 yellow cards and are yet to receive a red card.

United and Burnley have had 15 players playing for both clubs. Phil Bardsley, Luke Chadwick, Andy Cole, John Connelly, Chris Eagles, Richard Eckersley, David Jones, Michael Keane, David May, Willie Morgan, John O’Kane, Mike Phelan, Lee Roche, Colin Waldron and John Walton.

The more well known players on the list are Morgan who played for United from 1968-75, Mike Phelan, current assistant who played for United from 1989-94 and treble winners Andy Cole, who played for United from 1995-01 and David May who played for United from 1994-03.

Team News: United have one players ruled out with Burnley having two. At least two players could return for United with Burnley waiting on two players to return to full fitness.

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ankle/Foot) is the only player to be ruled out through injury ahead of the clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. Bruno Fernandes (Back) and Jadon Sancho (Thigh) received injuries on Friday in the defeat to Middlesbrough and are being assessed.

Edinson Cavani (International Matches) and Victor Lindelöf (Illness) both missed Friday’s defeat and could be back into contention to face Burnley. Jesse Lingard could once again be missing following the fall out from his extended break, which he states was not the case.

Burnley: Matej Vydra (Groin/Hip/Pelvic) and Johann Gudmundsson (Illness) have both been ruled out of the clash against United at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. Charlie Taylor (Ankle/Foot) is recovering from his injury and has a 50% chance of featuring.

Ashley Barnes (Match Fitness) has a 50% chance of featuring in this match, missing the draw with Watford at the weekend. Josh Brownhill was suspended at the weekend, having received five yellow cards this season and should be eligible to face United.

Predicted Starting XI: United need to make a big impact against Burnley with Ronaldo needing to put in a big performance to keep his place. The midfield will need to take control of the game.

United manager Rangnick had few options on the bench against Middlesbrough with many of the substitutes not making much impact in the match. This is going to be a problem going forward for United, especially around international breaks with South American players.

It is expected that Edinson Cavani could return to the squad to boost the attacking options form the bench considering the fact that Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo have gone out on loan with other problems hampering the squad in this area – the least said the better.

I would expect David De Gea to return to the starting XI following Dean Henderson’s appearance against Middlesbrough. In defence, Would expect to see both Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw keep their places at fullback with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane keeping theirs in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will keep their places with few options of rotation. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho should flank Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, with the Portuguese forward needing to make a much bigger impact up front.

Match Prediction: It has been over two years since Burnley last beat United with the Red Devils undefeated in the last three meetings. Doing the double over them this season is required.

Earlier this season, United beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford with Scott McTominay scoring the opening goal in the eighth minute, Ben Mee scoring an own goal in the 27th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a third in the 35th minute; Aaron Lennon scored a consolation in the 38th minute.

Winning this match is important for United as they look to keep in with a good chance of finishing in the top four this season. With the postponed Brighton and Hove Albion fixture coming up, United will need to take all of their chances to turn this season around.

Last season, United won this fixture at Turf Moor 1-0 with Paul Pogba scoring the only goal of that match. United also won 3-1 at Old Trafford, the exact same scoreline as the clash at the Theatre of Dreams this season.

United have endured a mixed season but there are so many problems at the club which have been allowed to stagnate since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and nothing seems to be happening to rid the club of those problems. There is a big disrespect from some of the players too.

Burnley 0-3 Manchester United

Written by John Walker