Ratings: Greenwood, Lingard, Mata and Bailly played well in Hammers defeat; Martial terrible

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. Ryan Fredericks assisted Manual Lanzini for the only goal of the game in the ninth minute of the match. The Hammers fans will suggest they played well against United, but they were pretty lucky. David Moyes had his team sat back for the entire match, which is why he did not succeed at United as he does not have an adventurous style of play for his teams. Anthony Martial was terrible, which is something that has been obvious for some time – perhaps Anthony Elanga should replace him in this team?

Solskjaer made 11 changes from the team which beat the Hammers on Sunday with David Moyes making 10 changes. It was a good start for the Hammers, who took the lead in the ninth minute through Manuel Lanzini, assisted by Ryan Fredericks. United tried to level the match almost instantly on the attack after the goal with Juan Mata aiming for the goal from the right flank, hitting the crossbar with the away side managing to clear the danger. After the goal, United seemed to find the spark to push for something from this match. United will need to ensure that they get an equaliser in the first half of the match to stop the Hammers running the game.

United broke forward in the 15th minute of the match with Anthony Martial receiving the ball and firing towards goal, with the ball heading wide. Diogo Dalot was running into the box but could not reach the ball to tap it into the back of the net – his response was his mere frustrating not getting to the ball to level the match. The Hammers made their first substitution in the 17th minute with an injured Fredericks being replaced by Vladimir Coufal. Jesse Lingard seemed to be determined to get something from the match, missing a shot from range. United won a free-kick in the 29th minute, which came to nothing for the home side.

United ended the half still trying to find an equaliser. Solskjaer side had 61.7% possession, had 13 shots on goal of which three were on target, seven were off target and three were blocked with 86.4% pass success rate. Solskjaer was probably looking at the changes he could make at he break, or on the hour mark of the match towards the end of the half with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga on the bench. Defensively, they have enough on the pitch to win the battle – they just need the goals and the aforementioned trio can supply those. United will be seeking to try their resolve to win this match.

United started the second half well, although Solskjaer should have made at least one change to get the better of his team. There were a few opportunities for United to equalise but it just was not happening. In the 57th minute of the match, Mark Noble was booked for a foul and perhaps should have been in the first half for tugging Lingard’s shirt in the box. Dalot had a shot just after that, which was wide of the target. United seemed to be determined to get back into this match and the Hammers were seemingly playing right into that by sitting back, not being adventurous for that second goal. United just needed to be patient.

Solskjaer made his first substitution in the 62nd minute of the match with Mason Greenwood replacing Mata. The teenager got himself right into the game, making a marauding run into the box but seeing his effort, after Donny van de Beek fed him the ball, blocked by Alphonse Areola, who was doing well for the Hammers in this match. United perhaps needed one or two more changes to get back into the match. Moyes made a double substitution in the 69th minute with Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals replacing Lanzini and Arthur Masuaku. Solskjaer made a double change with Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes replacing Alex Telles and Lingard.

United tried to get back into the match and throughout the 90 minutes had 27 shots on goal, six of them on target, 13 off target and eight being blocked. There are some positives to take from this match; Donny van de Beek should get more time on the pitch as he played a good game, United’s defence can afford to be rotated, Dean Henderson is back and Jadon Sancho is starting to find his feet in England, which is a good sign. Anthony Elanga looks like a good player to have this season and there will be many conversations about Anthony Martial who did not seem bothered in this match. Some supporters will not be happy about this defeat.

United will be back in action in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, this time against Aston Villa, who were beaten on penalties by Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening. The match was due to be played at the traditional time of 3pm but because of The Courneeners concert at Old Trafford Cricket Club in the evening, the match was moved to aid the police and the transport infrastructure in the area, so United will have a few hours less to prepare for this match, which is not a problem based on the number of players rested from this match ahead of the Villa match.

Manchester United 26 Dean Henderson Had no chance to save Lanzini's effort on goal. Made to good saves in the second half to keep the deficit down but in all it was a good return to action for him. 1 2 3 4 5 20 Diogo Dalot Looked to get his name on the team sheet more often with his performance. Spent much of the time going forward, which was good to see. Could perhaps have a go at benching Wan-Bissaka now with this confidence. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Saw Lanzini's effort deflect off him for the only goal of the game. Partnered with Bailly well with both players not often on the team sheet now. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Played well on his return. Has a few nervy moments but otherwise was solid in this match. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles Good to see him back as it will give Shaw a break at times, when he's fully fit. Seemed rusty but got forward a lot of the game. Was not really tested. Replaced by Elanga in the 73rd minute of the match. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Rolled the years back in this match. Seemed to be the man pulling the strings in the first half but did tire in the second half. Good to see him still play a part in the squad. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek After his performance in this match, he should get more minutes on the pitch. Got forward a lot from deep positions and found Greenwood with a decent ball seconds after he came on. Very tidy in possession. Pointless on the bench. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Jadon Sancho Had some bright moments against the Hammers in a match that he was not scrutinised as much. Showed some glimpses of what he can offer wen settled and his confidence is much higher. That was good to see. 1 2 3 4 5 8 Juan Mata Did well against the Hammers and seemed to be the one reading the game. Rolled back the years at times and perhaps should have scored from an angle, hitting the crossbar instead in the first half. Was replaced by Greenwood in the 62nd minute. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Played a good game against the Hammers and seemed to be the player that attacks were coming from whilst on the pitch. Had hard luck with some shots and should have perhaps won a penalty after Noble pulled his shirt in the box. Replaced by Fernandes in the 73rd minute. 1 2 3 4 5 9 Anthony Martial Had a shot in the first half, which was not even on target. I am struggling to see what he offers United. No wonder the club signed Cavani and Ronaldo. I don't know what he offers at times. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 11 Mason Greenwood Replaced Mata 62'. Instantly got a shot on goal which was blocked by the keeper. Seemed determined to get something from this match. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Replaced Lingard 73'. Had a good chance to equalise after a few minutes on the pitch but was just wide of the target. Seemed to be intent on getting United back in the match, which is good to see. Better to let this on drift away though as United will now not be congested with fixtures next month. 1 2 3 4 5 36 Anthony Elanga Replaced Telles 73'. Came on at left-back and did well, before being switched further forward. Should have replaced Martial earlier in the match as I think he would have done much better. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Manuel Lanzini 9′

Assists: Ryan Fredericks 9′

Manchester United: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles (Elanga 73′); Matic, Van de Beek; Sancho, Mata (Greenwood 62′), Lingard (Fernandes 73′); Martial

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Jones, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay

Bookings: Mark Noble 57′

Written by John Walker