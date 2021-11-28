Ratings: Sancho scored second goal in a week to earn Chelsea draw; De Gea’s saves kept United in the match

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. David De Gea’s heroics saved United in the opening stages of the match after a defensive error but the away side then grew into the match. Jadon Sancho’s interception of Jorginho saw the opening goal come in the 50th minute of the match, his second goal for the club, both scored this week. A penalty decision gave Chelsea a lifeline with Jorginho scoring from the spot, correcting his earlier error. United tried their luck, as did Chelsea to find a winner in this match but it was not meant to be. Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

his was not the best start for United. Almost right away, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf combined terribly which resulted in David De Gea having to make a fine save to deny Chelsea. Under their new manager, this team is going to be challenged to improve, something which some of them will not be able to achieve. De Gea made a fair few saves in the first half, which was not great for either side to be blatantly honest. United had something to build on with the fact they had not conceded to this Chelsea side. Carrick will have been pleased with what he had seen so far and United seem to have started turning another corner.

Chelsea ended the first half with the lion’s share of possession (67.7%) having 10 shots in total with four of those on target. United were yet to have a shot on target, having just one shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes of the match. Carrick will need to tweak a few things in the second half to change that, as it would seem this match is up for the taking with Chelsea not in a position to punish United, not at this stage at least. Bringing on the likes of Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo could see United prevail, which is what United need to be doing in this match to properly turn a corner.

There were no changes at the start of the second half for either team. Marcus Rashford was booked in the 49th minute, the second player to be booked with Scott McTominay booked in the last minute of the first half. In the 50th minute, United took the lead with Jadon Sancho intercepting the ball from Jorginho in the midfield and busting a gut with Marcus Rashford to get forward with only the goalkeeper to beat. Rashford wanted to receive the ball to score but Sancho beat the keeper, scoring his second goal for United days after scoring his first. United deserved this lead and needed to ensure they kept it.

In the 64th minute of the match, Carrick made his first substitution with Cristiano Ronaldo replacing the goalscorer, Sancho, who had not been moving well in the last few minuted before the change. Chelsea now needed to be wary of a defeat as Ronaldo’s movement and skill on and off the ball could cost them another goal, which is something United needed to get as they have lost winning positions in this manner before. Chelsea had been trying to get back into the match, but their chances were rather tame by their own standards, which was even better to see as a United supporter. It was not a long-lived lead though.

United conceded a penalty in the 67th minute of the match after Thiago Silva went down in the box after being kicked in the ankle. Jorginho made up for his earlier mistake to put Chelsea level from the spot with De Gea diving in the wrong direction. It was a big goal for Chelsea and a pretty soft penalty to be given, but we live in a time where footballers enjoy acting more than actually being hurt. Chelsea because resurgent to find a goal to put them ahead after the penalty, but United did all they could to avert another goal being conceded in quick succession. Carrick will have been thinking about further chances to make for United.

Jesse Lingard replaced Rashford in the 77th minute of the match, the second substitution for United. At the same time, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso. Chelsea had hard luck on goal pressing United, then saw De Gea make another save to deny them. In the 82nd minute, Romelu Lukaku replaced Timo Werner with Chelsea looking for a winner. Donny van de Beek replaced Bruno Fernandes in the 89th minute of the match with the game still at a deadlock. Scott McTominay seemed injured in the last minute of the match but after some treatment he was fine. He was named Man of the Match by Sky.

It was a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, which is a positive result for United, who have been mocked by the media ahead of this match. United have not yet fully turned the corner but these steps over the past week are positive ones. Next up will be Arsenal at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday evening, a match which is broadcast live by Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. It is possible that this was Carrick’s final match in charge of United with Ralf Rangnick on his way to becoming United fifth manager, seventh if you include Ryan Giggs and Carrick following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. A point is a point, it’s not a win but it will do.

Manchester United 1 David De Gea Made more than his fair share of saves against Chelsea. Could not save the penalty that was awarded, but continued with more saves to keep United in the match. 1 2 3 4 5 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Made an early error which could have seen Chelsea through, along with Lindelof but De Gea made the save. Needs some more improvement and a raise in form to finally kick on, but that will take time under new management. 1 2 3 4 5 2 Victor Lindelof Combined with Wan-Bissaka in an early error which almost cost United, if it was not for a De Gea save. Was pretty solid in his defending from there though. Will be better with either Varane or Maguire alongside him. 1 2 3 4 5 3 Eric Bailly Good to see this Bailly back, not the one prone to errors. It was a big distance between the Bailly who played against City and the one that showed up today. His confidence should have been boosted from this performance. 1 2 3 4 5 27 Alex Telles A disciplined performance from the Brazilian. It was his first start in the Premier League since May. Shaw could be back in his position later this week though, if all is well with him. 1 2 3 4 5 17 Fred The Brazilian has improved significantly in the last two matches. Seems to have found his feet. I have a feeling that he will be a big game player under a new manager. He was tepid at the start and grew into the game. His chance at the end of the match was poor though, he could have played to ball to a teammate or ensure he chipped the goalkeeper. Hindsight is fantastic though. 1 2 3 4 5 31 Nemanja Matic Read the game well and was disciplined back at the stadium he use to play home matches at. Good to see him play positively when United were seemingly at rock bottom in terms of confidence. 1 2 3 4 5 39 Scott McTominay Made little impact at either end of the pitch and was the first player to be booked in the match. Sky named him the MOTM for this performance, which was largely positive with him battling away in the midfield. 1 2 3 4 5 18 Bruno Fernandes Played a role in Sancho's goal, but Jorginho's mistake helped to create the goal. Perhaps should have been on the bench from the start as in terms of impact, he had very little. Replaced by Van de Beek in the 89th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 25 Jadon Sancho Scored his second goal for the club, both in the same week, to put United ahead in the 50th minute of the match. Showed quick thinking in intercepting the ball from Jorginho, running towards the goalkeeper with Rashford with him, not passing the ball and going for goal, scoring it. He was not moving well minutes later and was replaced by Ronaldo in the 64th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 10 Marcus Rashford It was a quiet game for Rashford. He helped Sancho with a chance in the first half, but other than running with him when he scored, his involvement was minimal. He was replaced by Lingard in the 77th minute. 1 2 3 4 5 Substitutes 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Replaced Sancho 64'. Did not see much of the ball, but in what he had, he tried. Should have perhaps started, but this gamble seemingly paid off. 1 2 3 4 5 14 Jesse Lingard Replaced Rashford 77'. Brought energy onto the pitch but that was it for him. Needs to offer more if he is to win his place in this team, especially under a new manager. 1 2 3 4 5 34 Donny van de Beek Replaced Fernandes 89'. Came on late and did all he could, but he was not on long enough to create much. 1 2 3 4 5

Goals: Jorginho 69′ penalty; Jadon Sancho 50′

Assists: N/A

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Fred, Matic, McTominay; Fernandes (Van de Beek 89′); Sancho (Ronaldo 64′), Rashford (Lingard 77′)

Substitutes Not Used: Henderson; Jones, Dalot; Mata, Van de Beek; Martial, Greenwood

Bookings: Reece James 53′, Jorginho 90+5′; Scott McTominay 45′, Marcus Rashford 49′, Bruno Fernandes 77′, Cristiano Ronaldo 90+2′

Written by John Walker