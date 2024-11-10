Confirmed XI: Squad to face Leicester selected by Van Nistelrooy ahead of final game as United interim manager – who has he chosen?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they welcome Leicester City to the Theatre of Dreams once again under the short reign of Ruud van Nistelrooy as he manages his final match at Old Trafford against the club he started it against after Erik ten Hag was sacked.

United beat PAOK 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday evening with Amad Diallo scoring both goals, putting his name very firmly in the mind of incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who starts work with this squad on Monday during the last international break of 2024.

United will be seeking to beat Leicester in a bid to improve their position in the Premier League this season. At the time of writing, United were sat in 13th place in the league with Leicester sat in 15th place – just two points between the two sides.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Amad, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayındır, Heaton, Evans, Lindelof, Eriksen, Mount, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Leicester City

Hermansen;

Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen;

Ndidi, Winks;

Fatawu, Buonanotte, Soumare;

Ayew

Substitutes

Ward, Coady, Okoli, El Khannouss, Choudhury, Skipp, McAteer, Mavididi, Edouard

United have done well over the last three matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy and this will be his final match as the interim manager of the club. He started his spell against Leicester in the Carabao Cup a and oversaw a 5-2 victory and he will want to see a repeat of that with fewer goals conceded.

United will start their new era with Ruben Amorim as the manager from Monday, which will be interesting having seen the Portuguese manager guide Sporting to a 4-1 victory over Manchester City earlier in the week. But first the first thing for United will be to end this period on a high.

Leicester sit just two points behind United in the league in 15th place with United in 13th. United will need to get wins under their belts to better their league position, which is unlikely to see them break into the top four. Scoring goals galore is the best way to win. United need to unlock that now.

Written by Paul

