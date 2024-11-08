Predicted XI: Amad to score against Leicester? Ugarte & Casemiro in midfield? De Ligt & Martinez to return to the starting XI?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they welcome Leicester City to the Theatre of Dreams once again under the short reign of Ruud van Nistelrooy as he manages his final match at Old Trafford against the club he started it against after Erik ten Hag was sacked.

United beat PAOK 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday evening with Amad Diallo scoring both goals, putting his name very firmly in the mind of incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who starts work with this squad on Monday during the last international break of 2024.

United will be seeking to beat Leicester in a bid to improve their position in the Premier League this season. At the time of writing, United were sat in 13th place in the league with Leicester sat in 15th place – just two points between the two sides.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana wants to achieve something with United this season and once Ruben Amorim has settled in at the Old Trafford club, there will be a lot of business to be done at the club. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a decent player, despite the number of goals conceded at United.

The defence is more settled, and will be a lot better once the injury problems have been solved as United signed some quality players in the defensive area in the summer and will continue to do more business in the not too distant future, which is much needed at United.

Altay Bayindir, despite looking good in the matches he has played since signing for United in the summer of 2023, I don’t think he is ready to replaying week in and week out in the Premier League, which is a shame for the player but he will have a chance to prove himself for the new manager.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence finally has some rotation with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez the first choice players in the centre of defence with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans trusted to deputise with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro still on the sidelines through injury.

United will have some decent centre-back pairings when all players are fit, which will give Ruben Amorim some great rotation options, especially with United playing many matches between now and the Christmas period, which will need fresh faces and many rotation options in the squad.

In the fullback positions, United are still without other options with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still on the sidelines through injury and expected to return after the international break. This leaves Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot to start once again for United.

Midfield: Casemiro, Ugarte

The midfield have some quality in Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte with the South American dup partnering in the last few matches, which has added lots of experience and the ability to control the game with a defensive minded midfielder running the show and shielding the back four.

Both Casemiro and Ugarte should be starting against Leicester as they could get the job done. However, United have more options should they be needed with Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen both returning from injury against PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Van Nistelrooy will want his midfield to get the job done for United against Leicester, a team they beat 5-2 just over a week ago in the Carabao Cup, now seeking more of the same, this time in the Premier League. United need to find more positivity heading into the last international break of 2024.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

United’s attacking midfield is largely positive. Amad Diallo showed what he can do against PAOK at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, scoring a brace to get United their first victory in the Europa League this season. I am not sure why Erik ten Hag did not play him all that much.

Amad is a talented player and has shown that he has what it takes to be a success at United and perhaps Ruben Amorim will be thrilled with the quality of player he has on the right-wing for United. Amad will surely go from strength to strength when trusted by his manager.

Bruno Fernandes should also be starting against Leicester as he can change the game with his creativity, when in form. Alejandro Garnacho should be starting on the left-wing, placing Marcus Rashford on the bench as I feel he has a lot more to do in order to start for the club.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has been a positive for United since signing for the club in the summer of 2023. The Danish international has not been on the scoresheet in the last few matches but has been very much involved in the matches, helping his teammates get the better of their opposition.

Hojlund will need to find his feet the season and start scoring goals, having already found the back of the bet twice this season after sitting out much of the season so far on the sidelines after suffering an injury on the clubs pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Joshua Zirkzee will be the player that could replace Hojlund against Leicester, either from the start of the match or later in the game. United have some great attacking players at the club this season and the incoming manager, Ruben Amorim will need to get them firing and winning.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans; Mount, Eriksen; Rashford, Zirkzee, Antony, Wheatley

United will have nine players on the bench against Leicester. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will be on the bench for this game having faced Leicester in the Carabao Cup victory over the club. In defence, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans could both be available after starting against PAOK.

In the midfield, United will have more experienced options with Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen both returning from injury in the 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday evening at Old Trafford, which will give Van Nistelrooy more options from the bench in his last match.

In attack, United should also have more experienced players with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, Antony and Ethan Wheatley all on the bench. It means that United are starting to get a full first team squad, which should see them cope more with more matches coming between now and Christmas.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...