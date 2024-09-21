Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks team to face Palace; Garnacho starts, Hojlund & Rashford on the bench

Ugarte & Mount on the bench too, which gives United a much stronger squad against Palace

21 September 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks team to face Palace; Garnacho starts, Hojlund & Rashford on the bench

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Having just beaten Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, United will feel a lot more confident after a mixed start to the 2024/25 season.

United were boosted with braces from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen with Antony also scoring a penalty. It was what was needed from this team with many players who now find themselves on the fringes of the first team getting important minutes on the pitch.

United will need to start putting in the bright performances they are capable of against teams like Palace, which in turn will build up their confidence in their abilities to take on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal – who are considered the main threats in the league at this time.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Maguire, Evans; Mount, Casemiro, Ugarte; Hojlund, Rashford, Antony

Crystal Palace

Henderson;

Richards, Guehi, Lacroix;

Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell;

Eze, Nketiah;

Mateta

Substitutes

Turner, Ward, Clyne, Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Agbinone, Sarr, Umeh-Chibueze

United showed their brilliance in attack against Barnsley, which was a run out for the fringe players of the squad and also a major confidence boost which United must keep track of as they were playing a side in the third tier of English football – not a Champions League club.

But that said, the team got what they worked for and ended up scoring seven goals at a time where scoring goals was tricky for this club. United need to be going into matches in the same vein for the remainder of the season as if they work hard enough and create chances, they will score goals.

Palace will be a tricky encounter for United, especially after the last competitive match between the two clubs. The last encounter between the two side at Selhurst Park resulted in a 4-0 victory for Palace and it is United that will have to work much harder to turn that result around this season.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2268 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Preview: Amrabat to make full debut against Palace? United seeking to retain Carabao Cup?

25 September 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Amrabat to make full debut against Palace? United seeking to retain Carabao Cup?

Manchester United -v- Crystal Palace Carabao Cup Old Trafford, Manchester Tuesday 26 September 2023, KO 20:00 BST Manchester United face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday […]

First Team

Douglas Costa is not the answer if Manchester United fail to sign Jadon Sancho

19 August 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Douglas Costa is not the answer if Manchester United fail to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reported interested in signing Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to reports by The Mirror. The 29-year-old is said to be a fall back option in case United do not end up signing […]

Feature

Preview: Manchester United tasked with winning the group by beating AZ Alkmaar; youth to shine or fringe players given a chance?

10 December 2019 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Manchester United tasked with winning the group by beating AZ Alkmaar; youth to shine or fringe players given a chance?

Manchester United -v- AZ Alkmaar UEFA Europa League Old Trafford, Manchester Thursday 12 December 2019, KO 20:00 GMT Referee: Sandro Schärer Assistants: Stephane De Almeida; Bekim Zogaj Fourth Official: Fedayi San Manchester United are back in action on Thursday evening, […]