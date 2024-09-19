Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Rashford, Garnacho & Zirkzee to start against Palace? Mount & Hojlund to return to the bench?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Having just beaten Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, United will feel a lot more confident after a mixed start to the 2024/25 season.

United were boosted with braces from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen with Antony also scoring a penalty. It was what was needed from this team with many players who now find themselves on the fringes of the first team getting important minutes on the pitch.

United will need to start putting in the bright performances they are capable of against teams like Palace, which in turn will build up their confidence in their abilities to take on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal – who are considered the main threats in the league at this time.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will be rested after missing the 7-0 victory over Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Altay Bayinder showed his stuff in goal for United, which will have given Erik ten Hag another option in goal this season, to keep his goalkeepers fresh for the remainder of the season.

Onana had a great match against Southampton last weekend, keeping his second clean sheet of the season, which has boosted United considerably after winning two and losing two of their first Premier League fixtures this season. Onana is no doubt the number one goalkeeper at United.

Bayindir has started to prove himself, making his second appearance for the club – once last season and so far once this season. With the Europa League also commencing this month, it is possible that he could play more matches in goal for United, which will be good to see just how capable he is.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence has grown considerably this season and one the new players have settled in to life at United, the defence will be a force to be reckoned with, which is all any supporter of the club has ever wanted. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will continue in the fullback roles.

Both fullbacks are capable however, Dalot showed a weak streak against Southampton, which would be capitalised on by a much better team – something for Ten Hag and his coached to work on and rectify to ensure United’s defence is on the road to being impenetrable once again.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will return for United, proving to be the best partnership in the centre of the defence for United, This duo could be up there with some of the best defensive pairings in the recent history for the Old Trafford club.

Midfield: Ugarte, Mainoo

United’s midfield looks so much better this season and much like the defence, once Manuel Ugarte has settled at the club and got up to speed in the Premier League, he could really make his mark at the club. Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield is much better than the recent past.

Ugarte is a decent player and will fill a role that United have struggled to fill in recent years. Casemiro has been a good player for the club, but right now, he is on the decline and will not be able to play in every match, which is a shame for him and the Old Trafford club.

Mainoo will continue going from strength to strength, which is a good thing for the academy of the club being that he is the latest player to come through and make his mark in the first team. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer will be waiting in the ranks to get their chance.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking players have generated ten goals for the club in the last two matches, which leaves them under pressure to continue those numbers going forward. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both got two goals against Barnsley, which will boost their confidence.

I would expect both players to remain in the starting XI for United at Palace, with Rashford on the left-wing and Garnacho on the right-wing. Bruno Fernandes will return to his trequarista role at the club, where he can play his best football and continue his great numbers for the club.

United have many options in these positions with Christian Eriksen able to play in Fernandes’ role, after scoring a brace against Barnsley. Antony also returned to goalscoring, slotting home a penalty in the Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley. Ethan Wheatley could be an option for United too.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has had a good impact at the club since signing from Bologna in the summer. He already has one goal to his name but has been unlucky in the last few matches in the hunt for goals. He is the only fit striker at the club at this time with Rasmus Hojlund coming back from injury.

Zirkzee is a decent footballer and is capable of leading the line for United. His work rate is great to see and he has given a new dimension in attack for United. When Hojlund is back, United should have credible threats in front of goal, which has been on the cards for many years now.

It is possible that Hojlund could be back in action soon, returning to training for the club this week, which will be a major boost ahead of the Palace match, which he might make, or especially for the Europa League clash next week, which is also important for the club.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Hojlund, Amad, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench against Palace, with five of them able to be used during the course of the match. Altay Bayindir will be back on the bench after his clean sheet against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. United have good hands here.

In defence, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans will be on the bench again after playing against Barnsley in the centre of the defence on Tuesday. United have few options in the fullback roles though, which could be problematic if another injury occurs. Other than that, United look good now.

In the midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could all be available with Mount returning to training this week, which bodes well for United. In attack, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad and Antony could all be in contention against Palace, which gives more attacking options.

Written by Paul

