Looking Back: Macheda, Cantona and Old Trafford Drama: United vs Villa Through the Years

Manchester United and Aston Villa have shared some memorable Premier League battles over the last three decades.

From title-defining clashes in the early years of the competition to dramatic comebacks and last-minute winners, the fixture has often produced moments that have lived long in the memory of supporters from both clubs. While United have generally enjoyed the upper hand, Villa have also claimed some famous victories along the way.

Here are some of the standout Premier League meetings between the two sides.

Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa (December 1993)

The 1993-94 season saw the Premier League’s biggest two title contenders go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Villa, managed by former United boss Ron Atkinson, arrived as genuine challengers, but Sir Alex Ferguson’s side delivered a statement victory. Eric Cantona scored twice, while Paul Ince added a late third in a 3-1 success.

The result helped United pull away in the title race and remains one of the most significant Premier League meetings between the clubs.

Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa (April 2009)

Few matches in Premier League history produced a more dramatic ending.

With United chasing another league title, Villa threatened to derail their ambitions after fighting back from Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener to lead 2-1 heading into the closing stages.

Ronaldo equalised to set up a grandstand finish before substitute Federico Macheda, making only his debut, curled a stunning injury-time winner into the far corner.

The goal instantly became one of the most iconic moments of Ferguson’s reign and played a crucial role in United’s march towards the Premier League title.

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United (July 2020)

In the unusual surroundings of football behind closed doors, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side produced one of their most complete performances against Villa.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba secured a comfortable victory at Villa Park as United continued their push for a top-four finish.

The win extended United’s excellent post-lockdown form and showcased the attacking quality developing within Solskjær’s squad.

Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa (December 2023)

Another Old Trafford comeback earned its place among the fixture’s greatest matches.

Villa arrived in superb form and stunned the home crowd by racing into a 2-0 lead through John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker.

United responded magnificently after the break. Alejandro Garnacho struck twice to restore parity before Rasmus Højlund scored the winner, his first Premier League goal for the club, to complete a memorable turnaround.

For many supporters, it was one of the standout moments of the 2023-24 season.

Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United (November 2022)

The arrival of Unai Emery could hardly have started better.

Taking charge of his first Premier League match as Villa boss, Emery watched his side produce an outstanding display to defeat United 3-1 at Villa Park.

Villa were aggressive, energetic and clinical, earning one of their most impressive wins over United in the Premier League era and signalling the beginning of a new chapter under their Spanish manager.

Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa (September 2021)

Villa secured their first league win at Old Trafford since 2009 thanks to a dramatic late goal from Kortney Hause.

The visitors defended superbly throughout before Hause headed home from a corner in the closing stages. United were handed a chance to rescue a point moments later, but Bruno Fernandes fired a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar.

For Villa supporters, it was a famous victory on one of English football’s biggest stages.

Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United (August 1995)

One of the most famous Villa victories over United arrived on the opening day of the 1995-96 season.

United fielded a youthful side following the departures of several experienced players and were beaten 3-1 at Villa Park. The defeat prompted the famous “you can’t win anything with kids” assessment from pundit Alan Hansen.

The irony, of course, is that Ferguson’s young side went on to win the league and FA Cup double that season.

A Fixture Full of History

While Manchester United have enjoyed far more success overall in the Premier League fixture, Aston Villa have produced their share of memorable moments and famous victories.

From Eric Cantona’s title-race heroics in 1993 to Federico Macheda’s unforgettable winner in 2009 and Rasmus Højlund’s comeback-completing goal in 2023, United have often found ways to create drama against Villa.

Yet Villa’s shock victories, particularly in 1995, 2021 and 2022, serve as a reminder that this fixture has never been as one-sided as league tables might suggest.

Across more than three decades of Premier League football, Manchester United versus Aston Villa has consistently delivered goals, drama and unforgettable moments.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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