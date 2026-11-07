Where Are They Now? United’s One-Game Wonders

Every footballer dreams of playing for Manchester United.

For a select group, that dream became reality, even if only for a single afternoon. While some went on to enjoy long careers elsewhere, others drifted away from the spotlight entirely. Yet nobody can ever take away the fact that they played for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

In this edition of Where Are They Now?, we revisit several of United’s one-game wonders and discover what happened after their brief moment in the spotlight.

Joe Riley

A local lad and lifelong United supporter, Riley was handed his first-team debut by Louis van Gaal during an FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town in 2016.

The right-back showed promise but suffered injury setbacks that hampered his progress. After departing Old Trafford, Riley enjoyed spells in the Football League and non-league football, forging a respectable career despite never adding to his single United appearance.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Although he featured more than once for United, many supporters remember him as one of several Academy defenders tipped for a bright future during Van Gaal’s tenure.

For a stricter one-game feature, you could instead focus on players who made just one senior appearance before moving on, highlighting the challenge of breaking through at elite clubs.

Tom Thorpe

The former Academy captain finally made his senior debut against West Ham United on the final day of the 2013/14 season.

Having led United’s youth teams with distinction, Thorpe was highly regarded within the club. However, fierce competition for places limited his opportunities and he eventually sought regular football elsewhere.

His lone appearance ensured his place in the history books as a Manchester United first-team player.

Sean Goss

A technically gifted midfielder, Goss made his only senior appearance during a League Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in 2015.

Unable to break into a midfield containing established international stars, he eventually moved on. His career later took him through several clubs in England, Scotland and beyond as he established himself in senior football.

Reece Devine

The attacking full-back featured in a Europa League match against Astana in 2019, becoming another Academy graduate to realise the dream of representing United’s first team.

After leaving the club, Devine continued his career elsewhere, with regular football proving easier to find away from Old Trafford.

The Dream They All Shared

For every Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Marcus Rashford, dozens of talented youngsters fall just short of establishing themselves at Manchester United.

The club’s standards have always been exceptionally high, making first-team opportunities difficult to secure. Yet for players such as Matheson, Riley, Thorpe, Goss and Devine, one achievement can never be taken away.

Their United careers may have lasted only a single appearance, but they fulfilled a dream shared by millions around the world.

Few players can say they represented Manchester United. These one-game wonders can.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

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