Manchester United confirm the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte

30 August 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United confirm the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth to be added. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has been linked to United for a number of weeks and will relish the new challenge at United.

The 23-year-old from Montevideo, Uruguay has played for Fénix, Famalicão, Sporting Lisbon and PSG during his professional career and has been capped by Uruguay at U20, U23 and senior level. He looks set to play in a stacked midfield with Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ugarte is a combative defensive midfielder with his main strengths being his defensive positioning and his ability to win back possession with well-times tackles. It is this kind of defensive midfielder that United require to manage their tactical changes. Dan Ashworth spoke about Ugarte, saying:

“Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders. 

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.” 

The Uruguayan has made 200 appearances at senior level, scoring four goals and nine assists playing for four different clubs. His time at PSG has been cut short after playing a starring role at Sporting. Speaking about signing for United this summer, Ugarte said:

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player. 

“The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.” 

Ugarte should be in the squad to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, which should help strengthen the midfield for this big North West Derby. The Uruguayan has been capped by his country at senior level 22 times, making his debut back in September 2021.

It has been a good summer transfer window for United after having signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at senior level, having seen Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek leave.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2254 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Manchester United join Chelsea in Ben Chilwell transfer race – reports

14 August 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United join Chelsea in Ben Chilwell transfer race – reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer. The Mirror has claimed that Frank Lampard’s side remain the favourites to sign the England left-back this […]

Feature

Confirmed XI: Ronaldo leads the attack against the Hammers; McTominay starts too

19 September 2021 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ronaldo leads the attack against the Hammers; McTominay starts too

Manchester United return to Premier League action this afternoon when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United, which is the first of two matches against the London club in the next […]

Feature

Ratings: De Gea MOTM after some great saves; Varane and Greenwood also in contention in Wolves victory

29 August 2021 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: De Gea MOTM after some great saves; Varane and Greenwood also in contention in Wolves victory

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Raphael Varane his debut, also starting Jadon Sancho for the first time. It looked ropey from the start as […]