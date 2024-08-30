Manchester United confirm the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract with the option of a sixth to be added. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has been linked to United for a number of weeks and will relish the new challenge at United.

The 23-year-old from Montevideo, Uruguay has played for Fénix, Famalicão, Sporting Lisbon and PSG during his professional career and has been capped by Uruguay at U20, U23 and senior level. He looks set to play in a stacked midfield with Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

Ugarte is a combative defensive midfielder with his main strengths being his defensive positioning and his ability to win back possession with well-times tackles. It is this kind of defensive midfielder that United require to manage their tactical changes. Dan Ashworth spoke about Ugarte, saying:

“Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

“Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success.”

The Uruguayan has made 200 appearances at senior level, scoring four goals and nine assists playing for four different clubs. His time at PSG has been cut short after playing a starring role at Sporting. Speaking about signing for United this summer, Ugarte said:

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player. “The passion of supporters is something that is very important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Ugarte should be in the squad to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, which should help strengthen the midfield for this big North West Derby. The Uruguayan has been capped by his country at senior level 22 times, making his debut back in September 2021.

It has been a good summer transfer window for United after having signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui at senior level, having seen Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek leave.

Written by Paul

