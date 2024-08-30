Preview: Beating Liverpool a must for Ten Hag? Ugarte to make the bench? Zirkzee to score?

Manchester United -v- Liverpool

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 1 September 2024, KO 16:00 BST

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. United have had a mixed start to the season after beating Fulham 1-0 in the opening match of the season but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Liverpool have started the season in good form despite the change of manager, beating both Ipswich Town and Brentford with the same 2-0 scorelines. United will need to rise to the challenge of Liverpool in this match with both league matches last season being draws; 0-0 and 2-2.

United only got the better of Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup last season, beating them 4-3, which eventually saw them reach the final, beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. Erik ten Hag’s side is much different to the one which last played Liverpool, which should hopefully be the difference.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brighton 2-1 L, Fulham 1-0 W, City 1-1 (7-6) L

Goals: 1 – Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui

Liverpool – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 2-0 W, Ipswich Town 2-0 W

Goals: 2 – Mohamed Salah, 1 – Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota

Assists: 1 – Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Liverpool have met 64 times in the Premier League. United have won 29 matches, drawn 16 matches with Liverpool winning 19 times. Last season neither side won with a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December 2023 and a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford back in April 2024.

United have scored 83 goals against Liverpool in the Premier League with the Merseyside club scoring 86 against United. Both United and Liverpool have kept 19 clean sheets in this fixture. United have won five penalties, scoring three; Liverpool have won eight penalties, scoring six.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal and Peter Beardsley all played for Liverpool and United before the Premier League was formed. Michael Owen and Paul Ince have played for both teams since.

Team News

Manchester United: United’s injury problems have continued this season with both left-backs, two central defenders, a midfielder and a forward all out of action. United are not the best team to watch at the moment but the new signings, when all fit, should make a positive difference.

Ruled Out: Victor Lindelof (ankle/foot), Mason Mount (thigh), Rasmus Hojlund (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot) and Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel).

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Liverpool: A mostly full squad will make this Liverpool side much tougher against United, who are still suffering from injury problems this season. The Merseyside club will be confident of getting a result at Old Trafford against this United side, who have looked lacklustre again this season.

Ruled Out: Curtis Jones (other)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Federico Chiesa (late fitness test)

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Rashford, Garnacho;

Fernandes

Predicted Liverpool Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson;

Gravenberch, Mac Allister;

Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz;

Jota

Match Prediction

United will need to be better than they were against Liverpool in the Premier League last season. It was a 0-0 draw at Anfield and a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as neither team got the better of the other. United did beat Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup though, which is what they need to do on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s side lack something at this stage of the season with many injuries causing problems with Mason Mount just announcing that he will be out of action for a period of time, after a positive pre-season and a good start to the season from him. United needs to overcome these injuries.

If United can get an early goal and build on it, it is possible that they could scrape the victory. However, Liverpool have done well in their two opening Premier League matches, winning 2-0 in each of them. United will be required to work hard and take their chances to get the victory.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Written by Paul

