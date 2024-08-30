Manchester United to sign two players on deadline day and have made U-Turn on player

Manchester United will make two signings on deadline day and have made a U-Turn on getting rid of a player according to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano who confirmed this on his Substack, Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. It sure is interesting news for United supporters.

United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer and Romano has confirmed that Manuel Ugarte has signed his contract at the club and the announcement should come out soon. But United are signing another player on deadline day.

Sékou Koné was reportedly undergoing a medical on Thursday after having flown into Manchester on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Malian defensive midfielder will be the second player that United complete the signing of on transfer deadline day – exciting for those who watch youth football.

United have reportedly signed Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace and Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal this summer and Koné will complete a trio of new signings for United’s academy. It will be an exciting season for the youth sides, who are now being looked at by Ineos to ensure they work well.

Scott McTominay’s move to Napoli is also waiting to be completed, so it could be a busy day for United, both incoming and outgoing. Jadon Sancho has also been subject of a transfer, but nothing seems to be happing about that at the moment, unless something happens later today.

One player that is subject to a U-Turn by United this summer is Victor Lindelof, who was expected to leave the Old Trafford club, after arriving in the summer of 2016 but a lack of interest and an current injury seems to have stopped that from happening, at least this summer.

United were never desperate to sell Lindelof this summer and he is still appreciated by Erik ten Hag, which goes against some of the reports that suggested otherwise this summer. Romano wrote in his Substack about the Swedish international and the rumours surrounding him, saying:

“There’s a lot of noise in the media at the moment about Victor Lindelöf, but it’s always been quiet. Nothing is happening with Turkish or Italian clubs, and United are not desperate to sell the player as Ten Hag still appreciates him and he’s very calm.”

Written by Paul

