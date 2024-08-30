Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Fernandes, Mainoo & Mazraoui start against Liverpool? Ugarte to make the bench?

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. United have had a mixed start to the season after beating Fulham 1-0 in the opening match of the season but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Liverpool have started the season in good form despite the change of manager, beating both Ipswich Town and Brentford with the same 2-0 scorelines. United will need to rise to the challenge of Liverpool in this match with both league matches last season being draws; 0-0 and 2-2.

United only got the better of Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup last season, beating them 4-3, which eventually saw them reach the final, beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. Erik ten Hag’s side is much different to the one which last played Liverpool, which should hopefully be the difference.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Rashford, Garnacho;

Fernandes

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana started the season well with a clean sheet and a victory against Fulham at Old Trafford but a week later, conceded two goals as United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. On Sunday, against Liverpool, United will need to be at their best to get another home victory.

Onana did not have the best season last season in terms of conceded goals but United had many defensive injuries and lacked a lot going forward. This summer, with the arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro in the heart of the defence, it should be better.

Against Liverpool, United’s defensive line will need to be at its best, or as good as it can be without the likes of Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, which means no left-back is available. Onana is a professional and strives to be the best – against Liverpool, he could prove that.

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot

The defence is a major improvement on last season, although injuries have continued at the start of the 2024/25 season. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still out of action, meaning United have no proper left-back available – step in Diogo Dalot who has played there before many times.

Noussair Mazraoui will start at right-back, where he has excelled for United since the start of the season. The Moroccan international has given United something it did not really have in Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United should be in good hands in the fullback positions, after injury at least.

In the centre of the defence, United have a number of options but with Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof unavailable, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt and Jonny Evans will have to do – which is good squad depth. Maguire and Martinez will partner against Liverpool.

Midfield: Mainoo, Casemiro

United’s midfield is a potential issue at this time with many players past their best and United relying on a young player, who has excelled in his position. Kobbie Mainoo has given some of his peers in the academy something to strive for after seeing him make the grade for the first team.

Casemiro is most likely to partner Mainoo in the centre of the midfield at this time, which is fine but the Brazilian has really lost his defensive ability in the game and is showing signs of regression, which is a shame. United require Manuel Ugarte as soon as he’s available.

It is possible that the Uruguayan could be available for United this weekend, providing his registration with the Premier League was done before noon GMT on Friday. If so, he is most likely to be on the bench, which could see him come on against Liverpool and made a cameo appearance.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Rashford, Garnacho

United’s attacking line requires some improvement as despite scoring three goals this season, United have also conceded three, winning one match and losing twice. United need to be starting well and getting the much-needed results to gain some advantage in the early stages of the season.

Amad Diallo has started in all three matches played this season and has been a positive player, getting his first goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend. The Ivorian is a better option that Antony, who has struggled to find his feet at a big club like United.

Marcus Rashford needs to shine this season and despite starting against Manchester City, Fulham and Brighton, he has not really done anything to warrant starting again. This season is a big one for him. Alejandro Garnacho has done well with one goal and one assist so far this season.

Forward: Fernandes

It seems likely that with Rasmus Hojlund still on the sidelines with an injury, despite pictures of him doing some individual training, this match has come too soon for him. In which case, with Joshua Zirkzee still finding his feet in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes could start here.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder is the best goalscorer at the club at this time, having scored 79 goals and 67 assists in 238 appearances since signing for the club in January 2020. Fernandes has just one assist to his name this season, which came in the FA Community Shield defeat to City.

Until Hojlund is back in action for United, which will come after the first international break of the season, I can see Fernandes maintaining his place in this position whilst United find their feet in both attack and defence. On things is for sure, the Portuguese midfielder can find a goal or two.

Substitutes: Bayindir; De Ligt, Evans; Eriksen, Ugarte, Collyer; Antony, Wheatley, Ennis

United will have nine players on the bench against Liverpool in the Premier League – five of which can be brought on during the course of the match. Altay Bayindir looks set to be the substitute goalkeeper, which is mostly all he’s done since signing for the club last summer.

In defence, despite an injury problem, United have both Matthijs de Ligt and Jonny Evans should they require more options in the centre of the defence. In the midfield, United could have Christian Eriksen, Manual Ugarte and Toby Collyer to bring on, should a change be needed.

In attack, United have so few options at this time with Antony the only established first team player available. It could see both Ethan Wheatley and Ethan Ennis as part of the squad, despite the latter playing for the U21 side against Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening in the Premier League 2.

Written by Paul

